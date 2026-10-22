media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

BLACKWILLOW STARLING are a Milwaukee-based acoustic duo who perform Pagan, folk, and Celtic music. Both Nora and Michael Tinker Tierney have decades of experience in national and international playing and performance.

Since the release of their debut, self-titled album in June of 2024, Blackwillow Starling have appeared at Pagan Spirit Gathering and the International Pagan Music Award ceremony. Their 2025 performance schedule includes WinterStar in February, Paganicon in March, Pagan Spirit Gathering in June, and Starwood in July. More festivals and venue dates to be announced.