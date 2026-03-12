Blade Rave DJs

The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release; Step into the Vampire underworld as Blade Rave turns our venue into a reimagined night inside the iconic Bloodbath rave scene from the film Blade. Arrive early, stay late, just be on the look out for Vampires.This event includes

  • DJS playing a mix of goth / techno / house and additional sub-genres of EDM,
  • GoGo Dancers dressed to impress and ready to bite
  • Themed cocktails and limited Blood Bags
  • Event photos + video recap posted on bladerave.com
  • Cosplayers
  • Customized visuals created by @deadeyesart
  • A midnight bloodbath

Suggested Attire: goth / industrial / steampunk / vampire / super hero cosplayPlease note, if you are in the crowd during the blood bath, you may get wet. “Blood” is washable but there’s always a small chance it may leave a stain.

