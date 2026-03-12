Blade Rave DJs
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.
media release; Step into the Vampire underworld as Blade Rave turns our venue into a reimagined night inside the iconic Bloodbath rave scene from the film Blade. Arrive early, stay late, just be on the look out for Vampires.This event includes
- DJS playing a mix of goth / techno / house and additional sub-genres of EDM,
- GoGo Dancers dressed to impress and ready to bite
- Themed cocktails and limited Blood Bags
- Event photos + video recap posted on bladerave.com
- Cosplayers
- Customized visuals created by @deadeyesart
- A midnight bloodbath
Suggested Attire: goth / industrial / steampunk / vampire / super hero cosplayPlease note, if you are in the crowd during the blood bath, you may get wet. “Blood” is washable but there’s always a small chance it may leave a stain.