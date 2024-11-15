media release: America’s deadliest forest fire was not out West. It was in northern Wisconsin, the Great Peshtigo Firestorm of 1871 where 1,200,000 acres burned and as many as 2,500 people lost their lives. That tragedy quite literally sparked the need for forest rangers in Wisconsin. Little Creek Press author Blair Anderson was one of those Rangers, fighting fires in Wisconsin for more than 30 years in Sauk, Iowa, Dane, and Richland counties and beyond.

He shares his stories of putting out forest fires, preventing them, investigating them, and educating people about them in his new Little Creek Press memoir, “When the Smoke Clears: Stories and Reflections of a Wisconsin Forest Ranger”.

The book details a job that many fantasize but few really know. Here, he sets the story straight on what the life of a forest ranger really is about: working with fire departments, police, district attorneys, and lots and lots of regular folks and, yes, tackling forest fires.

A Launch Event is planned for 6 PM Nov. 15 at Arcadia Books in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The town was Anderson’s home base for years when he was a Forest Ranger. Other events are planned near his retirement home in Eau Claire, Wis., and his coverage area of Sauk, Richland, Iowa, and Dane counties.

EARLY PRAISE FOR THE BOOK

"When the Smoke Clears gives the reader a taste of what wildland firefighters and foresters experience in their important work protecting lives and property and conserving our vital natural resources. Blair recounts a diverse and eclectic array of stories, some sobering and others humorous, emphasizing the many lessons he learned from a career in public service. Blair also reveals the importance of community and the power of meaningful relationships." -Paul DeLong, former Wisconsin chief state forester

"Blair Anderson's When the Smoke Clears offers vivid storytelling, wry humor, and humble insights into a world so many know only as a distant and romantic notion. Readers will not only learn what it takes to protect the great American outdoors from raging forest fires but also lessons about self, the mythologies we carry, and a deepening rural-urban divide that will only close if we believe in things as much as Anderson believed in his work." -Brian Reisinger, author of Land Rich, Cash Poor: My Family's Hope and The Untold History of the Disappearing American Farmer

"Blair Anderson was employed by the Department of Natural Resources for many years during the time I represented much of southwestern Wisconsin in the state legislature. Our paths frequently crossed because I was a volunteer firefighter for ten years and a member of Natural Resources Committees throughout my career. Blair's life might have turned out very differently had he not chosen to follow a hunch and radically change his career path. For the curious among us, Blair's book offers us a chance to glimpse vicariously the proverbial road not taken in our lives and muse how our lives might have turned out differently if we had followed our own hunches." -Dale Schultz, former Wisconsin state senator, 17th District

"Blair writes with new insight into the calling of a forest ranger in Wisconsin. This job is not about smoke and flame or red lights and sirens, nor is it about the shadowy world of the arsonist or the calculating timber thief. Blair writes about the real workings of the world of the ranger. The truth is that this calling is really about people's lives and the people themselves-the good, the bad, and the ornery. With his great humanity, Blair captures the inside job." -Ed Forrester, former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources area forestry supervisor, Cumberland

"Now retired, Blair Anderson takes a positive look back on the decision he made in his youth to redirect his career path. While foresters are often seen as committed to a solitary existence in the natural world, Anderson reminds us that the "fire job" in forestry demands people who can engage the human ecosystem in community service. It demands people who can prepare response capability to fit the measured need for a "game day" selected by the weatherman. These stories record the fact that a high percentage of workdays hold the promise of work that is fun-with serious potential for an adrenaline buzz-in the company of friends." -John Grosman, retired USFS regional wildland fire training officer

"Based on my twenty years of experience as a volunteer fire chief/EMT, I strongly endorse Blair's description of his career. Furthermore, as our department is adjacent to the Spring Green Ranger Station, I greatly appreciate Blair's accurate description of the area and individuals that I'm familiar with. Having known Blair for a long time in various settings, I can say with confidence that he's the real deal. A very enjoyable read. Well done!" -Eric Drachenberg, retired Arena Fire Department chief/EMT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Blair Anderson retired after serving more than 30 years as a Wisconsin Forest Ranger in South Central Wisconsin, and he now lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. With a long life of blessing, he has settled into a stage of giving back from the abundance. An unrepentant storyteller, he is putting together collections of different stories from various parts of life, of which this is one.

ABOUT THE BOOK: When The Smoke Clears (Paperback: $17.95, ISBN: 978-1955656825) is available for wholesalers through Ingram Content Group, via bookstores and libraries everywhere, and online retailers including littlecreekpress.com. It is one of many books about Wisconsin published by Little Creek Press, Mineral Point, Wisconsin.