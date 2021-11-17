ONLINE: Blair Braverman & Quince Mountain

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes professional mushers Blair Braverman and Quince Mountain, co-authors of Dogs on the Trail: A Year in the LIfe, for a virtual presentation on Crowdcast!

Dogs on the Trail: A Year in the Life is a chronicle of a year alongside the BraverMountain mushing team. When Blair Braverman started posting pictures of her sled dog team on Twitter, she had no idea the response she would get. Being a musher, after all, isn’t just about racing—raising dogs from puppyhood to retirement (and beyond) is a full-time job. She and her husband, musher Quince Mountain, wanted to share stories about life with their dog team. And not just the big stuff, like expeditions and wild animal encounters, or the fact that both of them have raced the Iditarod (Quince as the first openly transgender musher!), but also the everyday things: the challenge of storing a thousand pounds of raw meat, scouting new trails with the dogs, the decisions that go into putting a team together, and how they train puppies to be brave .The story begins in the fall as the weather starts to cool, training on both dry land and in the snow, then camping and racing. Spring brings mud—lousy for sledding, but the dogs love it. And summer is the season of puppies. The book ends on a beginning, in anticipation of the adventurous lives that the new pups have in store.

Blair Braverman is a writer, dogsledder, and adventurer who uses innovative storytelling to make the outdoors accessible. She is the author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube, a contributing editor to Outside magazine, and a contributor to The New York Times, Vogue, This American Life, and elsewhere. She lives in the northwoods with her husband, Quince Mountain, and their team of sled dogs.

Quince Mountain has written for the New York Times and elsewhere about gender, religion, and the outdoors. He’s been a survivalist on Discovery’s Naked and Afraid and was the first openly transgender musher in the Iditarod. He lives with his wife and their sled dogs in Wisconsin.