Matt Blair, John Christianson & Hannah Johnson

media release:

Muso is pleased to announce an evening of jazz music with the Blair/Christianson/Johnson trio. Matt Blair and John Christensen have been playing together since Matt was a teenager in high school. Over that period they have worked through a plethora of songs, both original and from the great American songbook. They have found that together, some new landscapes have been revealed in their particular configuration. This evening will feature some numbers that have stuck over that period. Undoubtedly there will be some Thelonious Monk and Carla Bley, and some choice gems from the great American songbook as well. Percussionist Hannah Johnson figures a perfect foil for the occasion.

$15 cover at the door for the musicians.