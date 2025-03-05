Blair Fitzpatrick Russell Trio, Leechhawk
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: "Observatory: A Night of Experimental Musics" series. Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM.
Blair Fitzpatrick Russell Trio
Exploring the inner and outer limits of improvised music with Matt Blair (synthesizer), Andrew Fitzpatrick (guitar, synthesizer), and Tim Russell (percussion, synthesizer).
Leechhawk
Intrepid duo produces heartfelt, uneven beats amid chaotic pulsations. Evoking Burroughs’ classic cut-ups with none of the methods. For ears, mostly.