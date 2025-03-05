Blair Fitzpatrick Russell Trio, Leechhawk

media release: "Observatory: A Night of Experimental Musics" series. Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM.

Blair Fitzpatrick Russell Trio

Exploring the inner and outer limits of improvised music with Matt Blair (synthesizer), Andrew Fitzpatrick (guitar, synthesizer), and Tim Russell (percussion, synthesizer).

Leechhawk

Intrepid duo produces heartfelt, uneven beats amid chaotic pulsations. Evoking Burroughs’ classic cut-ups with none of the methods. For ears, mostly.