Blair Street South Reconstruction

media release: WisDOT has awarded the contract for this project to Integrity Grading and Excavating, Inc. Work on this project will be completed in 2022 and 2023, with the work in 2022 being focused on S. Blair St., and the work in 2023 focused on E. Washington Ave. Construction is expected to begin during the week of March 21, but some prep work will likely be starting during the week of March 14.

A public meeting will be held on March 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the Essen Haus (514 E. Wilson St.) to discuss the construction schedule and impacts.

Project Overview

Blair Street is scheduled for reconstruction from John Nolen Dr to E Washington in 2022, and the project will also include pavement replacement work on E. Washington Ave. in 2023. The City of Madison is working jointly with the State Department of Transportation on design and construction of the project. The project will include safety improvements at the Wilson St/Williamson St intersection as well as pavement replacement of Blair St from Wilson/Williamson to E Washington and E Washington from Blair St to Blount St. The project will also include replacement of the sanitary sewer within the project limits, and new pedestrian scale lighting on S. Blair St. is also proposed as part of the project. The project plans also include installation of conduits for a possible future signal at the intersection of Main & Blair, and the design was coordinated with the Wilson Street Corridor Study to include a path crossing of John Nolen Dr.