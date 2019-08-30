Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

press release: The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective presents the Sugar Maple Concert Series. The series continues in the tradition of the Sugar Maple Music Festival by bringing a wide variety of roots music artists to Madison. Held at the North Street Cabaret, these shows feature the finest regional and national musicians in the genres of Cajun, bluegrass and bluesy Americana folk.

The series heats up with the Cajun tunes of Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces. It’s traditional Cajun music in a traditional setting, but more than that, it’s a powerhouse trio having fun. From old fiddle tunes, to classic dance floor packers, to bilingual country classics, their music is comfort food for the Cajun music fan. Friday, August 30 at 8 pm.