media release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend Blanc sur Blanc by Iman Lizarazu on Saturday, January 11 at 7pm.

A whimsical and poetic journey into the world of a clown, Blanc sur Blanc follows the comical unraveling of a simple thread from her pants. What begins as a minor inconvenience soon reveals a web of interconnected challenges. As she faces a series of mishaps, the clown discovers that solving problems is never as straightforward as it seems—but always with a touch of humor and creativity.

This charming performance is a lighthearted exploration of how the little things in life can spiral into larger, often absurd, dilemmas. Full of physical comedy and heart, Blanc sur Blanc reminds us that in life, all strings are attached… or perhaps, no strings at all! A perfect blend of fun and inspiration for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can; suggested donation price of $20. More info at https://madisoncircusspace. com/event/blanc-sur-blanc-by- iman-lizarazu/#tribe-tickets__ tickets-form

Note that tickets are non-refundable but are transferable at no cost. Please contact Amanda (akgatewood@gmail.com) to transfer a ticket to another party or date.

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 16 public activities per month. To date, the organization has raised $1,136,000 of their $1.4 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com