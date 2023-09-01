Blank Slate, Candace Griffin with Kat and the Hurricane

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: By culling elements of disparate influences ranging from folk to grunge to classic rock, Denver-based Blankslate  crafted a sound that is uniquely their own and serves as the tapestry upon which referential, diaristic lyrics and stories are interwoven.  https://www.blankslateband.com

Opener: As if the vocal force that is Candace Griffin weren’t enough…she’s backed by the gale force winds that are Madison’s own Kat & the Hurricane.

608-249-4333
