Blank Slate, Candace Griffin with Kat and the Hurricane

media release: By culling elements of disparate influences ranging from folk to grunge to classic rock, Denver-based Blankslate crafted a sound that is uniquely their own and serves as the tapestry upon which referential, diaristic lyrics and stories are interwoven. https://www.blankslateband.com

Opener: As if the vocal force that is Candace Griffin weren’t enough…she’s backed by the gale force winds that are Madison’s own Kat & the Hurricane.