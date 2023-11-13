media release: Dog Rescue - Blankets for Winter Needed (Madison, WI)Blankets Needed for Homeless Dogs: Blanket Drive at Nutzy Mutz and Crazy Catz.

Monday November 13 through Monday November 20

This is an urgent request for blankets for MAPS Rescue dogs at Midwest Area Pit Stop (founded in 2005, 2000-2005 as part of Furry Friends, Chicago) .Winter is closing in on everyone. Blankets are needed for these individuals. They do not have families with whom they are able to share both emotional and physical warmth. The blankets need not be pristine or expensive by anyone's standards. They only need to be functional. Actually the simple blankets work out the best. Also, bath towels are used daily for all kinds of functions in doggie care so very much appreciated as well.The dogs will make their own nest. The doldrums of winter affect most of us. The shorter days, including many that are overcast and gloomy, in combination with cold wind swept nights can be unpleasant for all. You can make a difference by sharing blankets with those individuals among us who do not have a voice.Could you please share a little warmth with human's best friend?

Please bring your serviceable blankets, towels (for doggy cleanup), or your donations to Nutzy Mutz and Crazy Catz (Pet Store) at either of their 2 great locations in Madison, Wisconsin 1709 South Park Street or 555 S Midvale Blvd, Madison, from Monday November 13 through Monday Nov 20. Both stores are open 10 am-7 pm Monday-Friday and 10 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday. Nutzy Mutz is an incredible pet store and a special friend to rescue. https://nutzymutz.com/http://maps.petfinder.org/