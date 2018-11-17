press release: Learn to make fleece blankets for babies and support a lovely cause. The local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will host their 3rd annual Blanket for Babies event in support of the March of Dimes during this very-special Very Bubbler Saturday.

Adults, teens and school age kids are invited to learn to make blankets that will be given to families and their babies participating in the UW-Madison Centering Pregnancy Program.

Some supplies will be on hand, but to further support the cause please consider bringing 2 pieces of 36 in. by 36 in. anti-pill fleece fabric to the event.

Families with school age kids, teens and adults are all encouraged to participate.