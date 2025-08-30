Blankslate, Kat and the Hurricane

× Expand Willow Ray Kat and the Hurricane pauses for a photo. Kat and the Hurricane

media release: One of Colorado’s most acclaimed touring acts, Blankslate was named one of the top bands in Colorado and the Best Indie Duo by Westword in 2025. We’ve built a dedicated following through their energetic live shows and versatility — both band members play at least two instruments (Rylee on vocals, guitar, and bass; Tess on drums and keys).

Kat and the Hurricane open.