BLASFEMme, Radish, Luke McGovern, Brighter Daze, Frozen Charlotte
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Brittany Young
A person holding a toy in front of a bookcase.
Luke McGovern
media release: $10 suggested donation
Come enjoy live music and help us raise money for Middle East Children's Alliance's relief work in the Gaza Strip!
Featuring music by:
BLASFEMme
Radish
Luke McGovern
Brighter Daze
Frozen Charlotte
All proceeds go to Middle East Children's Alliance for immediate humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Sponsored by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project. Learn more about Middle East Children's Alliance or make a donation at http://Tinyurl.com/madisontogaza