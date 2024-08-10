BLASFEMme, Radish, Luke McGovern, Brighter Daze, Frozen Charlotte

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: $10 suggested donation

Come enjoy live music and help us raise money for Middle East Children's Alliance's relief work in the Gaza Strip!

Featuring music by:

BLASFEMme

Radish

Luke McGovern

Brighter Daze

Frozen Charlotte

All proceeds go to Middle East Children's Alliance for immediate humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Sponsored by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project. Learn more about Middle East Children's Alliance or make a donation at http://Tinyurl.com/madisontogaza

