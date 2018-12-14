× Expand Howler: Joe Bernstein and Wendy Schneider.

press release: Blasting for DAIS!

Four of Madison’s local bands will perform at a pop-up benefit show on December 14 to raise funding and awareness for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.

Ramona, The Flavor That Kills, Howler and Novagolde are sharing the bill to support one of the city’s most important non-profits.

Doors are at 7pm, 2562 East Johnson (The Work Shop). BYOB to this event.

Internationally recognized screen printer, SAM JOHNSON, has created 40 original prints for the event – posters will be on sale at the benefit.

ABOUT DAIS

https://abuseintervention.org

DAIS empowers those affected by domestic violence and advocates for social change through support, education and outreach. DAIS offers a wide array of crisis intervention and community education/prevention programs, including a 24-hour Help Line, programming for children from violent homes, legal advocacy, support groups, emergency safety planning, and the only domestic violence shelter for all of Dane County. Help Line, 24 hours a day: 608-251-4445 or 800-747-4045