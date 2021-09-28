media release: All tickets $10 at the door. Presented by The Village Dance House.

Hailed as a band with “galactic ambitions” by The New Orleans Advocate, Blato Zlato is a powerhouse of accomplished players from Europe and the United States with a collective goal to produce meaningful cultural and musical bridges between old world and new. The band puts a modern Louisiana twist on traditional music from the Balkans and Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Bulgarian music and dark, improvisational arrangements. In 2019 Blato Zlato released their anticipated sophomore album, In The Wake, following their acclaimed 2017 releases of their debut album Swamp Gold and the limited-edition EP Voyage.

Blato Zlato will play their first set as a concert in a cabaret setting with tables and chairs. For the second set, the tables will be cleared and dancing will be encouraged.

You can listen to all their music here: https://www.blatozlato.com/ music/

Face masks required. Vaccinations are highly recommended. The performers are fully vaccinated.