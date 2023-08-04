media release: We are thrilled to announce an extraordinary night of poetic brilliance awaiting you at Hayes Place, 1145 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704. Mark your calendars for August 4, 2023, at 9:00 PM, as we proudly present the highly anticipated "Blaze The Stage Live Poetry" event, hosted by the incredible RR Moore.

Prepare to be mesmerized by an evening brimming with soul-stirring performances as a lineup of the most talented and blazing poets graces the stage. This is a gathering you won't want to miss!

Gather your friends, clear your schedules, and head over to Hayes Place for an unforgettable experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. The power and beauty of spoken word poetry will be on full display, creating an atmosphere of magic and inspiration.

Help us spread the word and invite everyone you know who appreciates the art of expression through words. Let's unite as a community to celebrate the boundless creativity of spoken word poetry.

We look forward to seeing you on August 4th, 2023, at 9:00 PM at Hayes Place, where our poets will set the stage ablaze with their passion and talent!