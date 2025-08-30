Blazing Stars, Butterflies & Birds

media release:

Smith-Reiner Drumlin Prairie is a small parcel owned and managed by The Prairie Enthusiasts and a State Natural Area. It has 13 acres of remnant prairie between the two glacial drumlins. The drumlins will be covered with rough and cylindrical blazing stars and the valleys in between will have gay feather. This should be a monarch and grassland bird hotspot. Gentians and other prairie specialist flowers will also be blooming. This is a trip in conjunction with Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association and The Prairie Enthusiasts.

Water, sun protection, a hat, insect repellent, and hiking shoes are recommended. Bring binoculars — the closer they focus, the better!

Questions? Contact Pam Skaar (605-241-5332) or Brenna Marsicek at bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473.

