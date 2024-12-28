DJs Bleatz, 2 Piece, Jayfoxcat & Boomer, Riroh, Cheka

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal! $10.

8:30pm - Cheka

9:30pm - Riroh

10:30pm - Jayfoxcat & Boomer

11:30pm - 2 Piece

12:30am - DJ Bleatz

Info

Music
608-640-4441
