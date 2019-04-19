Blessed, Tunic

press release:

Blessed and Tunic are touring through Madison, Wisconsin together on their tours for their respective Full Length both coming out in Early 2019.

Blessed - https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2019/01/blessed-salt-disease.html?fbclid=IwAR1G5Dk3UKkpdNcL28qnHcpmEKYtDS_pgLwb-Vgy_Pogb7EkqzN--xZVJ1gwww.blessedband.bandcamp.com

Formed in the early winter months of 2015 in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, Blessed were born from a shared creative objective. From the start, its original four members found themselves naturally amalgamating elements of Post-Hardcore, Minimalism, New Wave, Krautrock, and Punk. To date, Blessed has released one single with Toronto's Buzz Records (Weaves, Dilly Dally, Greys), and two critically lauded EPs. The Fader wrote of the EP II: "Dominated by the high-fructose riffing pioneered by Deerhoof, giving way to a darker, propulsive jam that's just as chaotic, yet well-controlled."

Tunic - https://www.cvltnation.com/listen-off-kilter-noise-rock-complexions-nothing-nothing/http://tunicband.com/

Nothing but feedback laden filth. Abrupt arrangements of dissonant guitar and churning drum and bass, beneath abrasive screams of endless disappointment.

https://www.facebook.com/events/819408221725990/