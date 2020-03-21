The Blighted Ones (album release), Sabotage, VJ Brian Kilgour

press release: Doom and Bloom is a celebration of spring and our shared inevitable end - join the blighted ones as they release and perform their album, the Nihil Stone, alongside special guest (and noted academic) Brian Kilgour as he VJs a collection striking visuals evoking birth, death, and rebirth, and old scifi/horror movies.

Also featuring Sabotage delivering their usual pulse pounding metal. “Sabotage are a hard-rock band, founded in 1995 by Nickolai Borisov - vocals and his brother, Svetlin Borisov - bass.

In 2017, the Borisov brothers, this time in USA, re-started the band with Caleb Connors on drums and were later joined by Laurent Trincklin - guitar. Tristan Mehrhoff (guitar) joined the band in February 2018."