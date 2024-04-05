Blind Tiger Pop-Up

to

COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713

3-8 pm on 4/5 and 10 am-3 pm, 4/6.

media release: Join us for the second annual Blind Tiger Pop-Up Shop, a speakeasy pop-up with 20+ local artists and vintage dealers. Live music on Friday. $5 and the secret password gains you entrance to a hidden world where you'll delight in kindred spirits, beautiful art and objects, and a complimentary handcrafted surprise. Come for the shopping, stay for the prohibition-era fun! Service provided by Heritage Catering.

Find the password @blindtigerpopup and https://www.facebook.com/BlindTigerPopUp/

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
6082123212
