Blindspotting

press release: USA | 95 min | R | DCP | Dir. Carlos López Estrada

Fri October 19-Sat October 20 | 8:30 PM; Sun October 21 | 6:00 PM

Collin (Daveed Diggs) must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning in his Oakland, Calif., neighborhood. His bond with his volatile best friend (Rafael Casal) soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. Things soon come to a head when the buddies attend a party at the upscale home of a young and wealthy tech entrepreneur.

"The most exciting cinematic take on contemporary race relations since "Do the Right Thing" nearly 30 years ago." -Peter Debruge (Variety)