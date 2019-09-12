press release: Coming to theaters next month is the high-octane documentary “Blink of an Eye,” based on the inspiring true story of NASCAR icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Distributed by 1091 and Fathom Events in partnership with Monster Energy and TAUBLIEB Films, “Blink of an Eye” will hit approximately 800 select U.S. theaters on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). The film features interviews with Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with former Executive Vice President of Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Inc., Ty Norris, as well as NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Richard Childress.

Additionally, fans will view a historical vignette on how the sport was born from renegade backwoods “moonshining,” a never seen interview of Dale Earnhardt Sr. by NASCAR legend Benny Parsons, a profile of Lee and Richard Petty with rare footage, plus a special “Blink of an Eye” video from singer Bobby Capps, by iconic rock band 38 Special backed by musicians from multi-platinum band 3 Doors Down.

Tickets for “Blink of an Eye” are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“Blink of an Eye” will be shown on the following theaters on Thursday, September 12:

New Vision Theater Fitchburg 18 & IMAX 6091 McKee Road Fitchburg WI 53719 Marcus Point Cinemas 16 7825 Big Sky Dr Madison WI 53719 Marcus Palace - Sun Prairie 2830 Hoepker Road Sun Prairie