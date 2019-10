press release: It’s a bird, it’s a tractor…it’s BLIPPI LIVE! Come along on a surprise trip as Blippi tours North America for the first time ever to sing, dance and learn with YOU! Woooooo!

Blippi Live brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show.