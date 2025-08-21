Operation Fresh Start & Reach Dane Block Party
to
Operation Fresh Start 2670 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Block Party Extravaganza!
Join us for a fun-filled day at our Block Party, brought to you by Operation Fresh Start and Reach Dane
August 21, 2025, 2 pm to 5 pm, 2670 Milwaukee Street
We’re bringing the community together with a fantastic lineup of activities and free goodies:
Free Mobile Dental Unit* from La Familia Dental; sponsored by the M3 Foundation
Free River Mobile Munch Truck
* Walk-ins for the Dental Unit are welcomed, but if someone is under 18, they will need a parent/guardian permission to participate.
Bounce House
Face Painting
Playground Fun
Plus, there will be Open Houses at Reach Dane and Operation Fresh Start!
Explore, connect, and discover the amazing resources we have to offer.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day of community spirit and connect with various nonprofits and partners dedicated to supporting our neighborhood.
Bring your family and friends – it’s going to be an unforgettable day!