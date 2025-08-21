Operation Fresh Start & Reach Dane Block Party

media release: Block Party Extravaganza!

Join us for a fun-filled day at our Block Party, brought to you by Operation Fresh Start and Reach Dane

August 21, 2025, 2 pm to 5 pm, 2670 Milwaukee Street

We’re bringing the community together with a fantastic lineup of activities and free goodies:

Free Mobile Dental Unit* from La Familia Dental; sponsored by the M3 Foundation

Free River Mobile Munch Truck

* Walk-ins for the Dental Unit are welcomed, but if someone is under 18, they will need a parent/guardian permission to participate.

Bounce House

Face Painting

Playground Fun

Plus, there will be Open Houses at Reach Dane and Operation Fresh Start!

Explore, connect, and discover the amazing resources we have to offer.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day of community spirit and connect with various nonprofits and partners dedicated to supporting our neighborhood.

Bring your family and friends – it’s going to be an unforgettable day!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1227645285415434