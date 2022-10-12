Blood-based Biomarkers, Risk and Protective Factors of Alzheimer’s Disease

press release: The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is making plans to bring the Fall Community Lecture back in person this year! This free community educational event will offer news about cutting-edge research in Alzheimer's disease and provide information to help people improve brain health and live healthier lives. The Fall Community Lecture will feature presentations by University of Wisconsin faculty (including Steven Barczi, MD, Nathaniel Chin, MD, and Cynthia Carlsson, MD, MS), focusing on blood-based biomarkers and risk and protective factors of Alzheimer’s disease. The event will begin with a healthy aging resource fair and refreshments and will end with a Q & A panel with the evening's presenters.