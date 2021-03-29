media release: Keva Sport Center will host a community blood drive from 11:30am to 3:30pm on Monday, March 29 at Keva in the concession area located at 8312 Forsythia Street, Middleton. To donate, please contact Erica Barker at 563-321-9613 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3985 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parent permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 1-800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 2/1/21 are eligible to donate at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. Mississippi Valley Regional blood center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 115 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. MVBRC currently partners with SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Health.