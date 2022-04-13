media release: In response to the national blood shortage crisis, Door Creek Church will host a community blood drive on Madison’s north side from 1–6 pm on Wednesday, April 13, at 1181 N. Sherman Ave.

Sponsored by The River Food Pantry and Northside Planning Council, the public blood drive will support ImpactLife, provider of blood and blood components to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Stoughton Health.

“There is a serious blood shortage in Madison hospitals. Working with our north side partners to organize a community blood drive is the least we can do to help,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River. “If you can, please join us to donate blood on April 13 to help save lives—right here in our community.”

In addition to saving lives, blood donors will receive from ImpactLife an electronic gift card and a tree planted in a U.S. National Forest on their behalf.

“ImpactLife has an immediate need for additional donors to support our region’s blood supply. Red blood cell inventory for most blood types is at three days or less and even lower for type O blood cells,” said Erica Barker, Recruitment Development Coordinator of ImpactLife. “Ongoing regular donations at our local blood drives and at our new Madison Donor Center are crucial at this time.”

The ImpactLife Donor Center in Madison is located at 7475 Mineral Point Rd, #49.

Appointments: To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please visit bitly.com/northside-blood- drive or call Lora Friedrichs at (608) 204‑7015.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. and mask are required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 2/16/22 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.