press release: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, October 25 at SSMHealth St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison. As part of the Blood Center’s Fall promotion, everyone who comes to give blood will receive a voucher for a Hometown Heroes T-Shirt. Volunteer blood donors are invited to support the local blood supply by scheduling an appointment by scheduling online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org (use code 3648 to locate the drive) or by contacting Treva Wetherell at 608-258-6640. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. Please bring a photo ID for use in donor registration.

“Community support is essential to ensuring a strong and stable blood supply for the hospitals we serve,” said Amanda Hess, MVRBC’s Director, Donor and Public Relations. “We are fortunate to work with generous volunteer blood donors and mobile blood drive hosts throughout our service region who generously step forward to provide our region’s blood supply.”

MVRBC is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.