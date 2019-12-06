press release: USA | 1933 | DCP | 65 min.

Director: Rowland Brown

Cast: George Bancroft, Judith Anderson, Frances Dee

Shady bailbondsman Bill Bailey (Bancroft) falls hard for young thrill-seeker Elaine (Dee), much to the chagrin of Bill’s old flame, nightclub owner Ruby Darling (Anderson). When Ruby thinks Bill has double-crossed her bank-robbing brother, she asks her mob contacts to break him. In one of the definitive pre-code era movies, nearly every line of writer/director Brown’s wonderful dialogue has a double meaning! Funny and briskly paced, Blood Money would prove to be Brown’s third and final feature as director.

Fox: An Appreciation: On March 20, 2019, 20th Century Fox ceased to exist as the Walt Disney Co. completed its acquisition of what was once one of Hollywood’s six major studios. Although its catalogue stretches back more than 100 years, 20th Century Fox was officially formed in 1935 with the merging of two smaller studios, Fox Film Corporation and 20th Century Pictures. To commemorate this significant moment in cinema history, we have invited back Schawn Belston, executive vice president of Media and Library Services at Twentieth Century Fox, to present a special clip-filled history of the studio on November 8. Plus, screenings from the archive including a classic '40s melodrama (Leave Her to Heaven) and a double feature of pre-code gems from Fox Film Corporation (Quick Millions and Blood Money).