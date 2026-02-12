Bloodroots, Alewives, Sapsucker, Dicot

× Expand courtesy Dicot Dicot on stage. Dicot

media release: On Saturday, March 14, Tone Madison will be co-hosting a “Madison Rising Artist Showcase” at Gamma Ray with Madison Music Radar (MMR)! Thanks to Aaron Grych at MMR for organizing this show and for giving a platform to some of the most exciting new artists in the local music scene, who either have made album debuts in the past year or have one coming out later in 2026.

The show will feature Bloodroots, Alewives, Sapsucker, and Dicot—a sampler of what the scene has to offer. From folk, alt-country, indie rock, to shoegaze, the show will capture a broad array of sounds, all with a touch of twang. All proceeds will be donated to a Minneapolis rent relief fund in solidarity with our Midwestern neighbors.

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

21+

$10adv / $12dos