4/18-5/3, Broom Street Theater, at 7 pm Thursday-Saturday (except 2 pm on 5/3) and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 4/26.

media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Bloody Aftermath, the new play by Rob Matsushita, running April 18 through May 3.

Bloody Aftermath is not a scary horror show, but a comedy/drama anthology about being a horror fan. A series of short scenes, all set in different years, that all revolve around a decades-old slasher movie franchise, touching on topics like body image, the sexual politics of horror, racist Halloween decisions, high school plays, and what the afterlife is like in a horror movie.

Bloody Aftermath will be Matsushita's lucky 13th play he's written for Broom Street in the past 27 years.

He says, “I’ve always been a fan of horror movies, particularly slasher films. Around the time I was doing the 28 Plays Later challenge, I was listening to the podcast In Voorhees We Trust, which is all about the Friday The 13th movies. I started watching them all over again, and realized that those films have meant different things to different people, for different reasons. One of my biggest influences as a playwright is A.R. Gurney’s The Dining Room, which is all different stories, all set in a dining room. I thought it would be interesting to try something similar".

Rob's previous Broom Street show Prom, used a similar format, with scenes all built around a single high school prom.

Jessica Jane Witham directs a stellar cast, including Liz Angle, Heather Klinke, Hawa Bah, Emily Ruzicka, Kyla Vaughn, Stephanie Albrecht, Anthony Cary, Anthony Leonard, Steve Wyeth, Patrick O'Hara, Matt Reines, and Sean Lagenecker.

Tickets: All shows at Broom Street Theater have pay-what-you-can tickets available at the box office on the day of the show. A small number of tickets are available for advance reservations at our eventbrite page, but if the eventbrite website says we are sold out, rest assured that there are walk-up tickets available.

We will also have a livestream event, to watch the show online. Tickets for the livestream event are seperately available from the eventbrite link.