press release: 100 Mile Sauce Company and Yahara Bay Distillers are hosting the 2017 Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary competition on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Yahara Bay Distillers (6250 Nesbitt Rd.) from 10am - 4pm. This is the search of Wisconsin’s best Bloody Mary builder. The competition and tasting festival is going to be more impressive than ever.

Hours for the event will be from 11am – 4pm with a VIP and judging hour from 10am – 11am. Admission for the event is $30 which includes unlimited Bloody Mary’s, one food cart item, and five beer backs. VIP passes will be available for $55 advance. VIP passes allow guests to taste the Bloody Mary’s early with the celebrity judges, drink unlimited Bloody Mary’s throughout the day, receive an official Bloody Mary Fest T-shirt, taste in the Parched Eagle VIP lounge, and access the official festival beer back. Yahara Bay Distillers will keep their doors open after the festival with live music. After party is open to the public.

The organizers have partnered with Union Cab of Madison to offer transportation options. To get to the event, a shuttle transport will pick up participants downtown at Art In (1444 E. Washington) at 9:30am and 10:30am. The shuttle will also be picking up people at Double U (620 University Ave) at 9:45am and 10:45am. To get home, Union Cab will be arranging cab sharing to get participants home safely. Hotels and lodging can be found on the Facebook event page.

The 2017 Bloody Mary Fest will have competitors fighting for the title of Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary. There will also be a Bloody Mary Bar to make your best possible 100 Mile Sauce Bloody Mary along with a gourmet garnish station. Additionally, Bloody Mary related vendors will be sharing their goods, food carts items are featured with tickets, and so much more. Judges this year include Haywood Simmons, NBC’s Christine Bellport, Daniel Bononno from Pig in a Fur Coat, Eugenia Podesta from Synergy Coworking and so many more brilliant local personalities.