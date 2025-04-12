Come join us for our 4th Annual Bloody Mary Fest at Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin on April 12, 2025! VIP starts at 11am, general admission starts at 12pm. Vote up until 2:45PM. Winners announced at 3pm. Alcoholic & non-alcoholic tickets available.

This is a competition between businesses to see who can make the best & most unique bloody using Doundrins spirits. All bloody mary samples & garnishes are included with tickets.

Sample bloody marys from 10-15 different bars/restaurants. All bloody samples & garnishes are included with your ticket. Sample them all and vote for your favorite in 3 categories: best bloody, most unique bloody, and best garnish! We will have food for purchase in the Tasting Room, deserts for purchase, & music by DJ 4000 during the event as well!

Event is held outside in a covered tent with industrial heaters. There is no weather back-up date.

Buy tickets ahead online, or at the door the day of event!