Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Not Rated (similar to R) 

Four Star Video presents BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS, directed by Bill and Turner Ross. The film follows the patrons of The Roaring '20s, a Las Vegas Dive Bar on the last day of operations. This screening is part of a revival for National Dive Bar Day, organized by Utopia Distribution, and will be the first Madison screening, since the planned Wisconsin Film Festival 2020 closing night screening was cancelled due to Covid. Come hang out and enjoy a drink!

General Seating 

Presented on the Drury Stage

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies
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