Bloodywood, The Pretty Wild, Ladrones, Ankor

media release: Bloodywood, torchbearers and metal barrier-breakers hailing from India, released their new album NU DELHI, in 2025 via Fearless Records. Listen to + stream here. NU DELHI is a love letter to the band's home region and, to the many shades of hard rock and metal theory music represents. The band front-loads their sonic style with elements of nu metal, modern metal core, and melodic hard rock, adding plenty of Indian folk elements to keep things unpredictable, thrilling to listen to, and explosive. The end result is a fingerprint -distinct style. Bloodywood fuse so many cultural sounds and styles in their music, and that is why NU DELHI, when all is said and done, will be a global phenomenon.

Fresh off a sold-out Summer 2025 support slot for BABYMETAL and recently serving as direct support for Hailstorm in Europe, BLOODYWOOD announced their 2026 "System Of A Brown Tour," featuring support from diverse worldwide acts. Joining Bloodywood on this run are genre-bending, boundary-breaking U.S. metalcore band The Pretty Wild; Mexican "Flow Pesado" rockers Ladrones; and Catalonian melodic metal band Ankor.

It's going to be an evening of eclectic metal that will surely thrill hard rock fans.

"Our spring headline run of the U.S. will be an epic full circle moment," states Raoul Kerr, the band's rapper vocalist. "It started this summer supporting BABYMETAL and it's going to culminate in a run where we bring our full length set to the U.S. for the first time. It's the best songs from our new album and the best of our first album — it's the kind of set that pushes the limit of any venue to the max and we can't wait to bring it to all our supporters there. We're also playing Sick New World for the first time and returning to Welcome to Rockville as well as Sonic Temple, so this tour is stacked and we're beyond ready to go."

Bloodywood, who've been tipped by PASTE, Revolver, Consequence, Guitar World, Metal Injection, and more, have quickly cemented their reputation as a "can't miss" live act. The 25-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Friday, April 10 at Wooly's in Des Moines making stops at the premiere festivals, such as WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE, SONIC TEMPLE, and the return of SICK NEW WORLD, in addition to crossing North America before wrapping up in Detroit at Saint Andrew's Hall on Friday, May 15.