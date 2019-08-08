RSVP for Blooms & Boquets
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Stroll through the outdoor gardens while learning some basic tips on using flowers from your garden to make your own bouquets. Along the way, we will collect flowers to use in designing your own small bouquet to take home. Instructor: Samantha Malone, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, August 15
Registration Deadline: Thursday, August 8
Price: $20/$16 for Olbrich member
