RSVP for Blooms & Boquets

press release: Stroll through the outdoor gardens while learning some basic tips on using flowers from your garden to make your own bouquets. Along the way, we will collect flowers to use in designing your own small bouquet to take home. Instructor: Samantha Malone, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, August 15

Registration Deadline: Thursday, August 8

Price: $20/$16 for Olbrich member