Blooms for Mom: A Mother's Day Giveback
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Poppy Home & Gift, Middleton 1821 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Come and celebrate the joy of Mother's Day with us! Join us in-store May 8 and 9 for a fun, feel-good event filled with flowers, creativity, and a little extra love for our community!
With any $50 purchase, you can create your own beautiful DIY bouquet! We'll have a mix of lush greens, delicate buds, and fresh blooms so you can design something truly special.
Even better, your visit gives back: we're partnering with DAIS and donating 10% of sales during the event to support their incredible work helping other moms in our community.
Bring a friend (or mom!), treat yourself, and celebrate the amazing moms and mother figures in your life.
We can't wait to see what you create!