media release: Concerts on the Green County Courthouse Square take place from 6:30-9:30 on select Fridays and Saturdays.

The first Concert on the Square, Saturday, May 31, will have Boogie & the Yo-Yoz entertaining massive crowds w/ studio quality vocals, instrumentals, & high energy performances. Based out of the Fox Valley, they’re dedicated to bringing the highest quality and most engaging and diverse live music experience possible.

Friday, June 20 Madison's party band, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, returns to Monroe! This 8+ piece stage band features master musicians in the rhythm section and a power horn section. They'll be bringing the spirit of playing fun and recognizable music.

Friday, July 4 – In partnership with the city of Monroe’s Park & Recreation Department, That Gurl, a dynamic, high-energy 5-piece band known for powerhouse vocals and a vibrant, crowd-pleasing vibe will be delivering the best of '70's rock, disco, funk, and soul during a special concert held at the band shell at Twining Park from 12-2pm as part of the city’s annual 4th of July festivities.

Friday, July 11 – For over three decades, the Blooze Brothers, featuring Kimberly “Hot Sauce” Johnson, has been one of Chicagoland's most in demand show bands, honoring the music made by the original Blues Brothers and in the spirit in which they played. Love of traditional blues and soul to classic rock! Like Aykroyd and Belushi, they fuse those great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights. The Blooze Mobile will also be set up for as many selfies as you want! And. The UW Marching Band and Bucky will be the intermission act!

Friday, July 25 – Known for having everyone in the crowd on their feet, The Jimmys are an award winning, high energy, 6-piece funky blues band with touring experience throughout the US, the Caribbean and Europe. The band is led by seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 player Jimmy Voegeli. He is joined by Perry Weber on guitar and vocals, Chris Sandoval on drums, John Wartenweiler on bass and a horn section featuring Pete Ross on sax and Joe Goltz on trombone.

“The Jimmys are excellent musicians, wildly fun entertainers and perform a slew of strong, original songs. They’re a treat for any fans of roots rock, old school R&B and straight-up blues. And every performance is like a party!” –Bruce Iglauer, Alligator Records. Intermission will feature a special performance by Green County Cheese Days Festival, including announcing the 2026 royalty.

Saturday, August 16 – Rock. Stars. Generation Jones is a band with the type of synergy that can only be created with a rock star lineup: Mauro Magellan, Kyle Henderson, Michael Massey, Shawndell Marks, and Michael John Ripp. Generation Jones doesn’t just play the music, they bring the mastery, skill and experience of being on some of the world’s biggest stages. Generation Jones is a demographic that sits defiantly between baby boomers and Gen X - a rock band with an impressive pedigree, bringing truly classic music to downtown Monroe.

All shows in the Main Street Monroe series are proudly underwritten by Colony Brands. Intermission entertainment and special features are thanks to the generosity of John and Katie Baumann.

Profits from the Main Street Monroe Beer Garden are reinvested into the community, through Main Street Monroe’s Project Pop Up Program which recruits new businesses to the downtown district and its awning grant program as well as additional events. You can help by picking up your own area and disposing of your own trash in one of the many garbage cans or recycling containers.

Main Street Monroe, Inc. is a nationally accredited, volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2005, serving as an advocate for the downtown neighborhood. Priorities include small business assistance, historic preservation, and events with over 26 being held throughout the year in addition to the 52 market days. Since 2005, over $1 million of volunteer time has been donated, 43 net new businesses have opened, and over 300 rehab projects have occurred in downtown Monroe. Main Street will also complete a pocket park with public restrooms by the end of this summer.

If you enjoy Main Street Monroe events, consider making a donation or getting involved as a volunteer. Learn more at www.mainstreetmonroe.org, or contact the Main Street Monroe office at 608.328.4023.