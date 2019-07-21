press release:Join Dane Buy Local at Blooze Krooze, July 21, 2019, 11am-5pm @ East Side Club.

Join us for a free afternoon of classic cars, blues bands, local businesses, and family fun! Dane Buy Local joins Blooze Krooze this year for the first time. Proceeds go to local Veterans Program Serving Those Who Served, Project Home, and Dane Buy Local.

​For more information on Serving Those Who Served, please visit: https://www.projecthomewi.org/programs/serving-those-who-served/serving-those-who-served-.html

​The car show will be on the lawn and front parking lot at the East Side Club. All spots are available on a first come first serve basis, the day of the show, starting at 7:00 a.m. Pre-registration is not required for automobiles.​

Food will be provided by the East Side Club with all of your summertime favorites.

Music:

11 am: DJs Dave Leucinger & Rockin' John McDonald

1 pm: Countervoid (inside); Paul Filipowicz

3 pm: Charles Crane