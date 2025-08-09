Blossom Bash

to

Warm Belly Farm, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: A benefit for the Dane County Humane Society from 10am to 6pm featuring live music by The Ramble from 2pm to 5pm. We will have Food Trucks, Beer Garden, Sunflower Field, U-Pick Flower Bouquet Making, Kids Area, Yard Games for Kids and Adults, and Tractor Rides.

Warm Belly Farm will be donating 10% of all drink sales to the Dane County Humane Society.

General Admission: $10 per person ages 4 and up

*Corn Maze and Apple Cannons will NOT open. 

On-Site Food Trucks - Warm Belly Meat Wagon (Pulled Pork and Hot Dogs), Warm Belly Apple Cider Donuts, and Bocadillos (Mexican Food)

Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Music
to
