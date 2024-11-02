Blow Your Own

to

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mad Gaffers and UW Glass invite you to the first Blow Your Own Event

Come experience glassblowing! Under the guidance of a Mad Gaffer, participants choose custom colors and inflate their very own glass ornament! Advanced $50 ticket purchase required for slots on November 2, 9am-5pm. Tickets on sale Oct. 19. (In the likely event this sells out, please keep your eyes peeled for our second BYO event in mid-December!)

Pick up the perfect, hand-crafted gift for a loved one, or have a hand in crafting one yourself at Mad Gaffer’s “Blow Your Own” Event, where participants engage in blowing their own unique glass ornament.

Info

Crafts
Art Exhibits & Events
to
