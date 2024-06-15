Blu 9, Goldiloxx, C.A.M.

× Expand courtesy DJ Goldiloxx DJ Goldiloxx behind the decks. DJ Goldiloxx

media release: We’re back again!!!! The second installment of DB9 is quickly approaching

Our Holodeck is programmed for a brand new spot in Madison and we are coming in hot with a full night of techno!

This episode of DB9 will also contain a costume contest!!! We had such a blast seeing the trekkies show up in their best fleet wares, we decided this time we’d have some fun with it. More details on entry soon!

At the helm:

Blu 9- Chicago, IL

IG: @blu9chicago

SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/CykiFuUnw7oDzx7K9

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rdAZ5WYW35G5eRE8rzuzN

Beatport: https://www.beatport.com/artist/blu-9/539308

Goldiloxx- Madison, WI

SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/fHcj9pVfKWdKAj71A

IG: @djgoldiloxx

Creating. A. Movement (C.A.M) - Madison, WI

SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/NmHEkUy4afHxMWRa8

IG: @creating.a.movement

Consent is mandatory on this ship ; a fleet team dedicated to the safety of this journey will be present and identifiable to ensure the enjoyment of your evening!

Cover is $10

21+ Entry