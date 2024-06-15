Blu 9, Goldiloxx, C.A.M.
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy DJ Goldiloxx
DJ Goldiloxx behind the decks.
DJ Goldiloxx
media release: We’re back again!!!! The second installment of DB9 is quickly approaching
Our Holodeck is programmed for a brand new spot in Madison and we are coming in hot with a full night of techno!
This episode of DB9 will also contain a costume contest!!! We had such a blast seeing the trekkies show up in their best fleet wares, we decided this time we’d have some fun with it. More details on entry soon!
At the helm:
Blu 9- Chicago, IL
IG: @blu9chicago
SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/CykiFuUnw7oDzx7K9
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rdAZ5WYW35G5eRE8rzuzN
Beatport: https://www.beatport.com/artist/blu-9/539308
Goldiloxx- Madison, WI
SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/fHcj9pVfKWdKAj71A
IG: @djgoldiloxx
Creating. A. Movement (C.A.M) - Madison, WI
SC: https://on.soundcloud.com/NmHEkUy4afHxMWRa8
IG: @creating.a.movement
Consent is mandatory on this ship ; a fleet team dedicated to the safety of this journey will be present and identifiable to ensure the enjoyment of your evening!
Cover is $10
21+ Entry