press release: Marcus DeJesus and Brian Eiffes met when they both attended Clarke University a few years ago. a vocal baritone from Mount Prospect, Illinois, and a young guitarist originally from Brazil became friends and even roommates for a year, and they like to think that is all because of music. From Brazilian traditional bossa nova to original jazz compositions, Marcus and Brian have been performing locally as duo for the past few years. Brian teaches vocal music at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. Brian has recently music directed for Dubuque's Grand Opera House, and Five Flags Theatre. Marcus is an adjunct professor of music at Clarke and teaches general music in Madison. The foundation of their performance act was built in years of respect for each others musicianship and of course their friendship. If you are coming to listen to the Blu Flame Duo, you are in for a show of spontaneous scat solos from Brian and a touch of Brazilian traditional guitar from Marcus.