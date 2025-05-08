media release: Gallery Marzen is pleased to announce Blue Black, an exhibition featuring the works of Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer, and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis, opening May 8 and running through July 18. The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, May 16, from 5-9 PM, held in collaboration with MMoCA Gallery Night.

Gallery Hours: 9-5, Tuesday-Thursday or by appointment.

Blue Black is an exhibition about connection as much as color. Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer, and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis first crossed paths at Tandem Press. Later, Anna and Helen assisted in Paula’s etching studio, Open Gate Press, laying the groundwork for the visual conversation unfolding here.

Blue and black, two colors charged with gravity and lyricism, bring to mind shadows, skies, and the depths of the natural world. Blue mixed with black intensifies contrast, pulling light deeper into shadow. Helen Hawley’s nocturne paintings place forms in an absorbing darkness—a hand, a horse—poised between surfacing and sinking backwards. Paula Schuette Kraemer’s prints capture birds and animals looking outward, their gaze direct. Energetic lines and layered color, built through varied printmaking techniques, strike a balance between humor and melancholy. Anna Lambrini Moisiadis’s work uses repetition as a guideline, a system. This limitation allows for aesthetic discoveries: specifically, the importance of the touch of the hand and the imperfections left behind.

This is work built on the printmaker’s rhythm—layered, repetitive, collective. The exhibition reflects not only their shared history but also an exploration of the poetic potential of color and process.