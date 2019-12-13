Blue Canvas Orchestra

press release: BIG TOP CHAUTAUQUA'S BLUE CANVAS CHRISTMAS, Friday, Dec 13, 7:30 pm: From the 8-piece house band of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua comes Blue Canvas Christmas, a joyful collaboration of some of Wisconsin's finest musicians. Expect an evening bound to fill your heart with holiday cheer, featuring amazing arrangements for violin and cello, transforming music from Vivaldi to Bob Dylan to Jackson Browne to Randy Sabien and his own original, Boogie-woogie Christmas. Stroll down nostalgia lane with Tom Mitchell's readings of Charles Dickens and Clement Clarke Moore. The night is sure to be piled high with musical gifts! Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Tickets: $25 for box seats or front row, $20 for the main floor and $15 for the balcony, available Brown Paper Tickets or at the door