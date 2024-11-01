The Blue Comet

7:30 pm on 11/1-2 and 7-8 and 2 pm, 11/3 & 9, Bartell Theatre. $20.

media release: A United States stage premiere of this pioneering apocalyptic comedy, presented by Madison Shakespeare Company.

The Bedale family of Hampstead has three big problems:

Their expenses exceed income…

…a rogue comet is about to crash into the Earth…

…and their Australian relation is coming to visit.

It all adds up to one terribly polite comedy about the end of the world.