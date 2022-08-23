media release: A rogue comet intrusion threatens all life on Earth. A rogue Australian intrusion threatens the peace of a modest manor in Hampstead, England. Terribly polite, stiff-upper-lip apocalyptic comedy ensues.

Falconbridge Players presents a national premiere staged reading of the forgotten catastrophic comedy The Blue Comet by Eden Phillpotts. First performed in Birmingham in 1926 and London in 1927, there is no record of a performance of this play in the United States.

7 PM - 9 PM, Tuesday August 23, Madison Police Department Midtown Station Community Room, 4020 Mineral Point Rd

Free. Reservations available at https://thebluecomet. eventbrite.com