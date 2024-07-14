Blue County Pistol, The Spine Stealers, Walker Rider, Max Niemann & Fellow Travelers

× Expand Amany Khreis The band Blue County Pistol. Blue County Pistol

$10.

media release: Madison-based alt-country outfit Blue County Pistol (BCP) brandishes their personal take on Americana, drawing inspiration from a well of genres outside the tradition for a sound that TONE’s Steven Spoerl calls “an intoxicatingly modest blend of indie-rock and folk.” Falling in line with the legacy of Midwestern tastemakers such as the Replacements and Wilco, BCP fuses aspects of classic country storytelling, classic rock guitar riffs, and unfiltered energy that positions with the rising number of young songwriters putting their own modern spins on Americana.

In September of 2023, BCP released their debut EP, “Under Cold Country,” (engineered by Disq’s Issac deBroux-Sloan and mastered by Colin White of MJ Lenderman) to a modest, but warm reception among a local and regional audience. The EP was reviewed in TONE magazine, featured on WSUM 91.7 FM, as well as added to a handful of notable, grassroots tastemaking playlists such as the North Carolina-based “New Commute Now” and Kelsie Herzog’s (aka theyellowbutton) “DIY Dungeon.”

Blue County Pistol recently finished a regional Midwest tour in March of 2024 and are preparing for another short run in July.